ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent burglary.

According to Keith Foster of the Rogers Police Department, the male subject in the videos below is a suspect in a burglary that occurred at 2508 and 2502 N 14th Place on Oct. 10.

The police department does not have any other information regarding the incident and is hoping he can be identified.

If you recognize this man, contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-621-1172.