Rogers Police make six additional arrests in connection to December shooting

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police announced in a Tuesday, Jan. 4 Facebook post they have made six additional arrests in connection to a Dec. 11 shooting where one 16-year-old was arrested.

According to the Rogers Police Department, officers responded to a call around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the 200 block of East Glendale Lane in response to “multiple calls of shots fired.”

Multiple vehicles and residences were struck with bullets but no one was injured.

Officers determined there was a disagreement among a gathering of people and a juvenile male opened fire into the residence, which caused those inside to return fire.

After following up on several leads, detectives with the RPD, in cooperation with the Fayetteville Police Department SWAT team, served a warrant at a residence in Fayetteville on Dec. 13 for a 16-year-old.

On Jan. 4, the department announced it has arrested five additional juveniles in connection to the shooting and one 19 year old adult.

The individuals have been charged with the following crimes:

A 15-year-old juvenile male has been charged with accomplice to a Terroristic Act, a Class B Felony, accomplice to Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle 2nd degree, (B Felony), accomplice to Aggravated Assault x 11 (D Felony), and Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity (Enhancement).

A 16-year-old juvenile male has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Act (B Felony), Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle 2nd degree (B Felony), Aggravated Assault x11 (D Felony),and Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity (Enhancement).

A 16-year-old juvenile male has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Act (B Felony), Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle 2nd degree (B Felony), Aggravated Assault x11 (D Felony),and Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity (Enhancement).

A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged with Accomplice to a Terroristic Act (B Felony), Accomplice to Discharging a firearm from a vehicle 2nd degree (B Felony) , accomplice to Aggravated Assault x 11 (D Felony), and engaging in violent criminal group activity (Enhancement).

A 16-year-old juvenile male has been arrested and charged with Accomplice to a Terroristic Act (B Felony), Accomplice to Discharging a firearm from a vehicle 2nd degree (B Felony) , accomplice to Aggravated Assault x 11 (D Felony), and engaging in violent criminal group activity (Enhancement).

Jefferson Caldwell, 19, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault (felony).