BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 24, Benton County prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith wrote a letter stating that a Rogers police officer was justified in shooting and killing a man on February 21.

“It is the opinion of this office that Officer Oscar Rueda was justified in shooting and killing Mr. David Liles under the laws of the State of Arkansas,” the letter read.

The Arkansas State Police investigated the shooting that took place at Soul Harbor NWA after a man suffering a “mental health crisis” charged at the officer while wielding a pair of weapons.

The letter continued by explaining the Use of Physical Force by Law Enforcement Officers, noting that the law allows an officer of the law to defend him or herself “from what the law enforcement officer reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of deadly physical force.”

After more explanation of the law, the letter states that “it is clear from the investigation conducted that such reasonable belief existed in this case,” adding that “the facts of this case are undisputed thanks to dash cam evidence.” The footage shows Liles charge at the officer with knives in each hand, according to the letter.

Officer Rueda drew his weapon and initially backed up, away from Liles, “in an effort to de-escalate the situation.” Smith states his belief that the officer “showed a remarkable level of restraint to the point of endangering his own life” by handling the situation in that manner.

“Considering the totality of the circumstances, Officer Rueda had a reasonable belief that Mr. Liles would imminently use deadly physical force,” the letter concludes.