Rogers police search for a shooting suspect they consider ‘dangerous’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The search is on for 28-year-old Randy Peres Chambers, who Rogers police consider “armed and dangerous.”

On Sunday, around 8:30 p.m., Rogers police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South 11th Street for a shooting, found the shooting victim at the 1000 block of West Hendricks Street. The person, who was shot in the lower chest and hand, was transported to Mercy Hospital by the Rogers Fire Department, according to a release from police.

During the investigation, Rogers police found enough information and are searching for Chambers as a suspect.

Police have obtained a felony warrant for first-degree battery for Chambers.

Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If you know his whereabouts contact the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.