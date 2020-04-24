UPDATE: Roger police locate missing 80-year-old woman

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Barbara Horton has been found, according to a spokesperson for the Rogers Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Rogers Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing 80-year-old woman.

Barbara June Horton is about 5-foot 7-inches with green eyes and blondish hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Horton was last seen at her residence in the 1300 block of S Monte Ne Road a little before 7 a.m.

If you know of Horton’s location, contact the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.