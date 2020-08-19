UPDATE: Rogers police locate missing 12-year-old girl

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Bresler has been located, according to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Rogers Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Daphnie Bresler was last seen on Tuesday, August 18 at around 11 a.m. on the 900 block of N 30th Street. She was wearing a black tank top and jeans.

Daphnie is approximately 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 85 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Bresler’s location, please contact the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.