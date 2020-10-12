UPDATE: Missing man found; Rogers Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia

UPDATE: Skinner has been found in Bentonville, according to police.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate missing man Ron Skinner, 84, who was reported missing from his address at 6000 block of  S. 38th Street in Rogers.

Skinner was last seen at 3 p.m. walking northbound on foot from his residence.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, glasses, and cowboy boots. Skinner also has hearing aids According to the police he also has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

If located please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

