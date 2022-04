ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 14-year-old has been reported as a runaway juvenile, according to the Rogers Police Department.

Alejandro Reyes Zenon was last seen in Rogers on April 13, 2022.

He is 5’6″ weighs 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.