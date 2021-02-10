Rogers Public Schools closed Thursday, 2/11; it’ll be a remote learning day

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, February 11, due to icy road conditions, but it will be a remote learning day.

Friday, February 12, was already set for remote learning and Monday, February 15, is a professional development for staff and there will be no school for students.

Middle School and High School students should check Google Classroom for assignments that need to be done in order to get credit for the remote learning days.

Elementary students will need to complete two activities each day. The activities are in the winter choice boards that are linked on the district and school websites.

(Information provided by Rogers Public Schools)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers