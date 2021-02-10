Rogers Public Schools closed Thursday, 2/11; it’ll be a remote learning day

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, February 11, due to icy road conditions, but it will be a remote learning day.

Friday, February 12, was already set for remote learning and Monday, February 15, is a professional development for staff and there will be no school for students.

Middle School and High School students should check Google Classroom for assignments that need to be done in order to get credit for the remote learning days.

Elementary students will need to complete two activities each day. The activities are in the winter choice boards that are linked on the district and school websites.

(Information provided by Rogers Public Schools)