Rogers resident has chance to have car made into a Hot Wheels

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers resident has a chance to have his car turned into a Hot Wheels.

Because of his win in an October Hot Wheels Legends virtual tour stop, Robert Wayne Ehardt will compete against the eight other U.S. tour stop winners for the right to have his 1954 Chevy “Bomb’s Away” to be made into a Hot Wheels car to be sold worldwide in 2021.

They will compete against each other Saturday, November 14 at 11 a.m. from Jay Leno’s world-famous garage with a variety of celebrities including Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Gabriel Iglesias, 007 Stunt Driver Ben Collins and more.

The show will be streamed from Jay Leno’s Garage YouTube page.

Robert built out the car with friends, and calls this particular build “a love affair.”

As his wife was recovering from surgery, he would work on the car outside just below her window where she could call him if she needed him.

“That car helped me get through a really rough time in my life,” he said.

Ehardt designed and laid out all of the art and pinstriping, then after applying all of the colors and gold leaf dried, added the patina effects.

“I spent 300 hours on the current paint job,” he said.