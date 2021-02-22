Rogers restaurant gets new name

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local restaurant is changing its name due to a trademark challenge.

Komodo, an Asian fusion restaurant in Rogers, will now be known as Modoko, the restaurant announced on social media on Monday.

Recently, something was brought to our attention. A restaurant approximately 1,380 miles away, thoughtfully let us know that, they too, possessed the name KOMODO. They humbly (and strongly) suggested that we change the name of our establishment as to not infringe on the identity of their endeavor. Our ownership and staff are known for our hospitality, adaptability, and resourceful thinking. Our loyal customers have come to expect this from us through our excellent service and innovative menu curation. We are all too happy to continue this attitude in situations like this. So, our name is changing. The rest stays the same. KOMODO is now MODOKO Modoko

Modoko, which opened in July 2018, is located at 5204 W. Village Parkway, Suite 1, in Rogers.

According to its website, the restaurant focuses on recreating “classic dishes from Vietnam, China and Thailand using fresh ingredients for the modern local palate.”

Dishes at Modoko are served à la carte and meant to be shared.