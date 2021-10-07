Rogers School District makes masks optional for all students, staff

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public Schools have made masks optional due to the recently released numbers from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

According to Communications Director Ashley Kelley Siwiec, based on the vote of the Rogers Board of Education and the school district reaching the authorized lower level of active cases of COVID-19 in the district, masks will be optional for students in pre-K through 6th grade and for staff.

This change in policy will begin October 8.

Siwiec says face coverings continue to be strongly encouraged as a health precaution in school buildings but are not required now in all grades.

The school district voted at its school board meeting September 21 to make masks optional for seventh grade and up.

As part of the vote, if the school board fell into the yellow zone on ACHI’s map of school districts with new COVID-19 infections, the school district would make masks optional for everyone.

The yellow zone according to ACHI means 20-29 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14 day period in a school district.

In August, the school board voted to mandate masks for the upcoming school year for pre-K through 12th grade.