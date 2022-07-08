ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to overcrowding at animal shelters across the U.S., BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees at more than 250 shelters, including Rogers Animal Services.

The longest-ever summer national “Empty the Shelters” event will run from July 12-30 at the Rogers shelter.

According to a release, the event comes at a critical time for Rogers Animal Services as the shelter has been at capacity since the beginning of 2022 and exceeded kennel capacity.

The shelter says the event will help the Rogers Animal Shelter make kennel space by finding cats and dogs permanent loving homes.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

If you’re interested in adopting, give the shelter a call at 479-621-1197 or take a look at all of the pets available for adoption on their website at petfinder.com.

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.rogersar.gov/272/Animal-Shelter.