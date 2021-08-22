Rogers Short Film Fest celebrates the art of filmmaking

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The inaugural Rogers Short Film Fest took place at Victory Theater over the weekend.

The event provides a platform for filmmakers of all backgrounds to practice and celebrate the art of filmmaking. From kids with a camera, to seasoned production studio professionals — the event encompasses people of all ages.

Organizers of the event are excited to continue bringing the film fest to the area each year.

“We’re so happy that this year is the launch, and we’re thrilled to be coming back next year to be bigger and better,” said Elizabeth McCurdy, festival coordinator

The film fest featured films of all genres, with winning categories in student, amateur and professional.

Organizers have not yet released any word on when next year’s event will take place.