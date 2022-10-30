ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Keith Foster with Rogers PD says Kara Gosnell has been located.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Gosnell was en route to Bella Vista from Rogers.

Gosnell’s husband, David Gosnell told police that Gosnell has previously been diagnosed with early stages of Alzheimer’s and does not normally drive. She does not have her phone.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police Department has activated a Silver Alert on an 84-year-old who was last known to be near the Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Emergency Room. She may be traveling by car.

Kara Gosnell is a 5-foot woman with gray short hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and black pants.

She may be driving in a 2010 Toyota Avalon, Arkansas tag WB5SFJ.

She was reported missing around noon on October 30.

If you have any information to help contact the Rogers PD at 479-686-4141.