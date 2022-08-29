ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — On Tuesday, Aug. 30, stakeholders and community members of Rogers are invited to a special meeting to discuss fair housing issues in the city.

This is part of the Community Development Block Program, which puts together an analysis of the city’s housing every five years.

The meeting will include people from local non-profits, the school district, realtors, and bankers.

Spokesperson for the city, Peter Masonis, said the purpose of the meeting is to develop goals to improve equal and fair housing choices for all residents.

“With all the growth that’s happening in Northwest Arkansas, housing is going to be one of those pinch-points where eventually people are going to get priced out and it may start to stifle the growth.”

The meeting is happening Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m. in the Rogers City Council chamber.