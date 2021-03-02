Rogers student selected to perform with the Bands of America Honor Band in the 2022 Rose Parade

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One senior at Rogers Heritage High School has been selected by Music for All to be a member of the Bands of America (BOA) Honor Band in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

Juan Ramos was selected from among hundreds of applicants across the nation for membership in this prestigious national honor band.

Juan is the child of Patricia Ramos and Juan G. Ramos. His band directors are Karri Wesson and Jonathan Turner.

The BOA Honor Band is a 300-piece national ensemble with winds, percussion, and a flag and dance team. Richard Saucedo, composer, conductor, and retired director of the national champion Carmel H.S. (IN) marching band, will direct the 2022 BOA Honor Band.

Juan, a Clarinet player, will spend a week in Southern California, where he will have rehearsals, performances at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest and Disneyland, special activities and a featured appearance in the famous parade broadcast worldwide.

The 2022 Rose Parade presented by Honda begins at 8 AM on New Year’s Day and is themed “DREAM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.”