Rogers teen dies after hydroplaning on I-49

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 15-year-old was killed after a single-car accident on Interstate 49 on Sunday, March 14.

According to a crash report, a truck hydroplaned on wet pavement on Interstate 49 at the 75 mile-marker around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The truck went off the right side of the roadway and struck a large sign support.

The driver of the vehicle was killed and one other person was injured. According to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris, the driver was a 15-year-old teenager.

This is the 96th fatality accident in Arkansas this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers