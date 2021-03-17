Rogers teen dies after hydroplaning on I-49

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 15-year-old was killed after a single-car accident on Interstate 49 on Sunday, March 14.

According to a crash report, a truck hydroplaned on wet pavement on Interstate 49 at the 75 mile-marker around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The truck went off the right side of the roadway and struck a large sign support.

The driver of the vehicle was killed and one other person was injured. According to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris, the driver was a 15-year-old teenager.

This is the 96th fatality accident in Arkansas this year.