ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — National Make a Dog’s Day is this weekend on Oct. 22 and Downtown Rogers is planning to celebrate.

The holiday is an extra special day to spread information about dogs’ importance in people’s lives and how much they can improve anyone’s day with their love and loyalty.

Downtown Rogers says this is also a day to encourage people to adopt from shelters and provide a better life for at least one dog.

Happening on Saturday, there are two opportunities to celebrate with your furry friends. The Barbara Phillips Dog Walk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. near the Frisco caboose at the corner of S. 1st Street and W. Cherry St. in Downtown Rogers. From noon to 4:00 p.m., City Pump Food Trucks & Libations will present “Barktoberfest” at 623 W Walnut St.

The short walk will honor the life of Barbara Phillips. Everyone, especially those who have adopted a pet–from their shelter or any other shelter– is invited to help celebrate Barbara Phillips’s life and her love of all animals.

Participants who contribute a donation of $10 or more will receive grab bags and a Barbara Phillips Dog Walk T-shirt.

According to the release, Phillips was a standout supporter of the Humane Society for Animals and its mission to provide for the welfare of dogs and cats through shelter and adoption services, spaying and neutering, and education.

Phillips first started volunteering at the shelter in 1985 and she worked tirelessly in her efforts to improve the life of every animal she came into contact with. She spent much of her spare time caring for and helping to run the Humane Society.

As part of the Barktoberfest, patrons and their pet are invited to grab some great eats at the food trucks, enjoy craft and domestic brews and compete in Halloween or Oktoberfest costume contests. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed-up dog, and best dressed-up partner/dog duo.

Humane Society for Animals will be present with some dogs looking for their forever homes. Tickets are free and this event supports the Humane Society for Animals, Inc.

Also happening is the Little Free Pet Pantry at the corner of S. 4th and W. Elm streets. Whether you have a dog or not, you are welcome to drop off a few cans or bags of pet food or treats at the pantry.

This pantry was provided by two members of Girl Scout Troop 5349 and bloomed into a community mission that brings together the scout troop, pet owners and members of the First United Methodist Church.