Rogers upgrading Lake Atalanta parking

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lake Atalanta parking areas will soon be upgraded to improve water quality.

According to the City of Rogers, gravel parking areas will be replaced with permeable pavers. The upgrade is funded by a grant from the Beaver Watershed Alliance.

Becky Roark, Executive Director of Beaver Watershed Alliance, said the project is important to protect water quality.

“Cleaner storm water can also help keep the price of water down,” Roark said.

Construction on the project will start June 30 and finish around the end of July. The South parking lot will be completed first followed by the north parking lot in mid-July. One parking lot will remain open at all times.

