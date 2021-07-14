Rogers woman loses younger sister to COVID-19; ‘It destroys your family in a blink of an eye’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Northwest Arkansas woman is feeling the consequences of COVID-19 after losing her sister to the virus.

Within a matter of weeks, Clara Meyers said her younger sister was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died from it.

“The worst part was she was alone,” Meyers said. “We couldn’t go in and see her.”

Meyers is still emotional over the sudden loss of her sister, Shanna, who died Friday from COVID-19 at the age of 46.

She shouldn’t have got sick.” CLARA MEYERS, LOST HER YOUNGER SISTER TO COVID-19

Meyers said Shanna was battling the virus for three weeks before it took her life.



SHANNA GIBONEY, LOST HER LIFE TO COVID-19

Stephanie Whitaker with Baptist Health in Fort Smith said now, the hospital is seeing its sickest patients starting as young as thirty.

“We just have found that these that are being hospitalized are younger than we were seeing earlier,” Whitaker said.

Many of those hospitalized, Whitaker said, are unvaccinated… like Shanna.

“She really didn’t think it mattered whether you were vaccinated or not because so many people that do get vaccinated end up getting sick anyway, and she hardly ever left her house,” Meyers said.

However, Whitaker said it can still impact your outcome.

“It’s really important if you have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated because it decreases the severity and likelihood of you to be hospitalized.”

Meyers seeing firsthand the life-changing impacts of what could be a deadly diagnosis.

It destroys your family in a blink of an eye. One minute she was okay one minute she wasn’t.” CLARA MEYERS, LOST HER YOUNGER SISTER TO COVID-19

Meyers said despite the death of her sister she has not and does not plan to get vaccinated.