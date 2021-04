FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — IDriveArkansas reports that all southbound lanes on I-49 Exit 67 in Fayetteville are closed due to a rollover accident.

Officials urge anyone traveling to avoid the area if possible.

ArDOT and Central EMS have confirmed that the incident is ongoing and at least one injury is reported.

The number and extent of injuries has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.