Running 4 Heroes awards injured Prairie Grove officer $10,000

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Running 4 Heroes announced in a Facebook post Officer Tyler Franks of the Prairie Grove Police Department will be receiving a $10,000 grant after being injured in the line of duty, causing his leg to be amputated.

On May 4, 2021, Officer Franks was shot in both of his legs while responding to a domestic disturbance call and had to have his left leg amputated, the post said. On Oct. 15, he received a prosthetic leg and is continuing to recover.

Running 4 Heroes is a non-profit, co-founded by Zechariah and Chad Cartledge, in which Zechariah runs 1 mile for every first responder who loses their life in the line of duty. Each month, they also donate $10,000 to a first responder injured in the line of duty.

“Zechariah, along with the Running 4 Heroes Board of Directors, are excited to announce that Officer Tyler Franks of the Prairie Grove Police Department in Arkansas is one of our two recipients of the December $10,000 Injured First Responder Grant,” the post announced.

Running 4 Heroes said they have now been able to grant $217,500 to 26 different heroes since January, 2020.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, there will be a ceremony held in Prairie Grove, Ark. where Zechariah and Chad will present the check to Officer Franks.

The post says Franks continues to show great signs, and if able, he wishes to return to duty. If not, he plans to become a volunteer firefighter.