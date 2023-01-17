FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Salvation Army facility that has helped people across the area overcome addiction is expanding.

After months of construction and years of planning, the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas will now house 30% more men at its drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. The Area Commander, Major Nick Garrison, said they take referrals from drug courts in Northwest Arkansas and Sequoyah counties, but any man who needs help can stop by and join the program.

Maj. Garrison said they’ve even helped people who came as far as St. Louis who wanted to turn their life around.

For six months men will call the new facility home, which Maj. Garrison said removes them from previous environments and outside distractions.

“Those six months can save a life. Those six months can be the difference between life and death and these guys know that,” he said.

Maj. Garrison said by expanding the facility, they’ll be able to open up more space in their homeless shelter as well. He said the need for both never ceases and expects both facilities to be at 100% capacity at all times.

Around 20 people a year graduate from the rehabilitation program with the tools they need to stay clean.

The program is made possible through donations from the community and support at Salvation Army thrift store locations. To make a donation, click here.

You can also tour the new facility on Jan. 17 at its open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.