Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas in need of volunteers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is asking for volunteers to help meet its red kettle goal for 2021.

According to a Dec. 13 press release, the Salvation Army is halfway through the campaign, which is its primary fundraiser each year and provides essential funds to operate year-round programs for people in NWA.

The charity says they are lacking in enough volunteers to meet their goal of $400,000 and currently have only raised $136,504.70. “Over 15,000 volunteer hours are needed to fill all of our bell ringing locations,” said Captain Joshua Robinett, NWA Area Commander.

The release said Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve, with Robinett saying he is grateful for the ongoing financial support to the charity.

“These contributions stay right here in Northwest Arkansas and mean that we can serve a meal to someone hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come,” he said.

If you want to become a volunteer, it is not too late. You can visit www.registertoring.com and select the day and location you would like to ring a bell.

The Salvation Army is also offering multiple ways to donate. People can give their donations through Apple and Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, or online at Give.SalvationArmy.org.