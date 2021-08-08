Samaritan’s Feet provides 400 Springdale students with new shoes

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Springdale, 400 kids will start the new school year with a brand new pair of shoes.

Samaritan’s Feet, an organization that provides shoes to local children, supplied kids and families with the shoes Saturday.

Each kid also received a new pair of socks, a hygiene kit and a ‘hope note’ which included an encouraging message from Samaritan’s Feet.

Organizers say the event is a great way to help local families.

“We’re blessed to see this turnout, it’s an awesome turnout. It’s a huge blessing for us. I’m sure this is a blessing for a lot of the families,” said event organizer Laura Andrade.

Saturday’s event is just one of the many back-to-school campaigns that the organization is holding. Samaritan’s feet will serve more than 60 local communities until October.

For more info about Samaritan’s Feet, visit the organization’s website.