BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club has announced its first space dedicated to innovation and creation with a new design studio located on its Bentonville campus.

Sam’s Club describes the building as one where all associates are welcomed and encouraged to pitch, develop, and curate new ideas for the better of our business.

“If someone would have asked me this question five years ago, I would have shrugged and said, ‘there is no use for it.’ But in today’s retail industry, the value of thinking holistically about ‘endless aisle’, ‘omni commerce’, or ‘phygital’ has exponentially increased,” said vice president and head of product design & research Martin Granstrom.

Sam’s Club cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a big factor in the company’s decision to develop a new innovation center, saying in order to expand and meet the demand from members, the company has to consistently “evolve the way we deliver product, design, and service.”

The Bentonville-based retailer says the design studio will serve as an “idea factory” where anyone in the company can test, exchange, and collaborate on projects that push our business forward.

Sam’s Club says the studio will give it several advantages, including:

Neutral space allows easier collaboration with external partners.

Workshop-based space puts innovators in the mindset of creation, not work.

Physical product and hardware testing without current space constraints.

Strong communication of the commitment to being a design-led organization with this investment and footprint.

Below are some renderings of what the studio will look like.