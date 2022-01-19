Sam’s Club to debut first-ever Super Bowl commercial starring Kevin Hart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club announced in a Wednesday, Jan. 19 press release it is debuting its first advertisement during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, with Kevin Hart set to star.

The ad will reportedly highlight Sam’s Club’s “VIP-worthy” services and merchandise members.

“The timing was right for us,” said Tony Rogers, Chief Member Officer, Sam’s Club. “Sam’s Club has had extraordinary momentum through our last reported quarter; in Q3 we recorded our seventh consecutive of double-digit comps and reported that membership is at an all-time high. It was time for us to highlight our brand on a bigger stage, and the biggest football game of the year gives us the perfect opportunity to reach an incredibly diverse audience of viewers.”

According to the release, the Bentonville-based warehouse club is strategically focused on delivering convenience to its members through digitally-enabled shopping experiences, with that, it will aim to highlight its popular in-app shopping feature.

“Scan & Go” lets members scan products and skip the checkout line when shopping in club.

The ad will showcase Hart shopping under the assumption that he’s receiving a VIP experience because of his celebrity status.

Unbeknownst to him, he is using a service available for members with the Sam’s Club app. The 30 second commercial will air at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, Sam’s Club said.

“We’re having a great time with the VIP campaign, and with our partnership with Kevin,” added Rogers. “Sam’s Club is a fun place to shop, and we wanted that to translate in the work that we’re doing with Kevin and in the creative ways we’ll engage with viewers during the game.”

Be sure to tune into the Super Bowl right here on KNWA Sunday, February 13.