Sam’s Club to host ‘Merry-Ville’ market popup in Bentonville

File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A “Merry-Ville” holiday tour will stop at Sam’s Club in Bentonville with a popup on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The popup holiday celebration will feature mini-activity chalets such as visiting with Santa virtually, holiday-themed games, seasonal decorating tips and more.

There will also be a food truck from Member’s Mark Holiday Eats & Treats available to attendees.

A press release says that “Merry-Ville” is a part of Sam’s Club’s commitment to bring joy to the holiday season, which includes doubling its savings events, more quality items and special experiences throughout the season.

Lookout for other Merry-Ville locations on their holiday tour here.