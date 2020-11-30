Santa Claus to drop in at Drake Field this December

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Santa Claus and one of his elves are set to drop in at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum at Drake Field on December 12.

After parachuting in, Santa will be available for socially-distanced photos, and guests are invited to send Saint Nick their Christmas wishes via paper airplane.

The event will be free to the public and run on a first-come, first-served basis.

It will run from 12 p.m. to 3 pm. on Saturday, December 12 with Santa and the elf dropping in around noon.

In the event of bad weather, December 19 will serve as a back-up date.

You stay up-to-date with the latest on the event’s Facebook page.

