ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Santa made a stop at Bass Pro Shops in Rogers Saturday.

He was officially kicking off Santa’s Wonderland, which is the outdoor retailer’s free family Christmas event.

Families from all over welcomed Santa to an outdoor tailgating event, turning the store into a magical Christmas village.

Bass Pro Shops plan to deliver free photos with Santa to more than two million kids and families this holiday season.

Photos with Santa begin Sunday.