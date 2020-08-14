Sarah Sanders to speak at Arkansas Trucking Association conference in Rogers

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Sanders seems to be in an enviable position as she leaves the White House for a possible run for governor in her home state of Arkansas. She has the […]

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, will be the featured speaker at the Arkansas Trucking Association’s annual conference in Rogers next week.

The business conference and vendor showcase will be held at the john Q. Hammons Convention Center on Monday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 18.

The event was originally scheduled for May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they’ve submitted a safety plan for the Department of Health’s approval. Changes to the conference will include a “new layout for practicing social distancing, mask wearing everywhere that distancing isn’t possible, contactless photo opp station during the awards luncheon, and a wristband system for attendees to indicate their safety boundaries and comfort-level with contact throughout the event.”

Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will also address attendees on public health in Arkansas and the department’s “roles and responsibilities engaging with the private sector.”

“The wheels of trucking did not stop rolling. Even though this year’s event will be smaller, look a little different, and require a new skillset to deliver important expertise and discussion while keeping every attendee, presenter, vendor, facility and association staff member safe, we can’t stop rolling either,” said Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association.

The lineup includes the following presenters and speakers:

JUSTIN ALLEN, Wright Lindsey Jennings

JACK ATKINS, Stephens Inc.

REBECCA BREWSTER, American Transportation Research Institute

JOHN MANZELLA, ManzellaReport.com

ROBERT MOERY, Broadview Strategies

RANDY ORT, Arkansas Department of Transportation

JOE QUINN, Arkansas Good Roads Foundation

DR. JOSE ROMERO, Arkansas Department of Health

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

Tickets for the event are listed at $350 for ATA members and $550 for non-members.