SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Small Business Administration released its first update in disaster loan approvals to those affected by the Springdale tornado on March 30.

According to a release, as of May 10, the SBA has approved more than $144,000 in disaster loans to those affected.

Data reveals there have been 51 applications issued, 46 for homes and 5 for businesses, while SBA has received 33 of those in total.

The administration has only approved five loans, which total to $144,800. The release notes, however, applications are still being accepted and loans are still being processed.

Assistance is still available from the SBA online and the deadline for Physical Disaster Loans will be June 20. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans deadline is Jan. 20, 2023.

Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.