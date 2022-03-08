BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peel Museum & Botanical Garden will welcome back Northwest Arkansas students Sept. 13-16 during their annual “School Days” program, a press release announced.

According to a release, the free program gives fourth graders an educational field trip to learn about what life was like in the 1800s.

The institution is reportedly partnering with local museums, artists, and volunteers to provide stations throughout the grounds that students will rotate through. The event will be offered in-person and virtual to meet all teacher’s needs.

“Peel Museum & Botanical Garden is committed to fostering curiosity and exploration of our past. At School Days each year, our community’s budding historians get the chance to experience life in late nineteenth-century Arkansas through hands-on living history stations,” said Kelsey Atwood, Museum Manager.

Teachers can sign their classes up for either format online here.