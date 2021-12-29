Scott Family Amazeum to host vaccine clinic in coming months

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum announced it will be hosting vaccine clinics for anyone aged 5 and up in January, February and March.

According to a Wednesday, Dec. 29 news release, the first clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. during the museum’s “pay-as-you-wish Priceless Nights.”

The rest of the clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Wednesday, January 5 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8 9:00 am to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 29 9:00 am to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 9:00 am to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 9:00 am to 12:00 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and those who attend will not be required to show identification to get vaccinated. If you have previously been vaccinated, the museum asks you bring your CDC vaccination card.

Children ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children ages 5-11. Pfizer boosters are approved for anyone aged 16 and older.

The release says first, second and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer will be available at the museum clinics, located at 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville, Ark.

Those who wish to get vaccinated can register for an appointment here.

The release also notes the Amazeum recently received a Communities for Immunity award to “support local efforts to raise vaccine confidence, address vaccine hesitancy, and make vaccines accessible throughout Northwest Arkansas.