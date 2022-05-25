BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s 250 most dynamic thinkers, doers and investors will converge at Thaden Field in Bentonville next weekend to showcase the next generation of vehicles.

The “UP.Summit” comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s commitment to make Arkansas a “global leader in next-generation transportation.” To kick off the summit, the public is invited to attend a community day for a look at interactive technology, demonstrations, flyovers and more on Sunday, June 5.

According to a press release, the summit will showcase an abundance of out-of-this-world futuristic technology, such as flying cars, autonomous and electric planes, trucks, cars and excavators, drones, jet packs and more.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to Bentonville’s Thaden Field for the UP.Summit. We are excited about this opportunity to highlight the investment in technology and innovation to our area as we build the foundation for continued and long-term growth around all areas of future mobility – on the ground, air, sea and space,” Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said.

For more detailed information, including parking and the schedule, please visit the Facebook event.

The invite-only UP.Summit will be held June 6-8.