FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All lanes of northbound traffic are blocked on Interstate 49 at Exit 67 near the Fulbright Expressway due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

Arkansas State Police is allowing traffic to pass through on the shoulder but to expect a major delay until the accident is cleared.

Traffic is currently being diverted down 67A and 67B.

The flyover is currently blocked. Emergency crews are still arriving on the scene.

Fayetteville Fire says there are “no significant injuries,” but another accident in the southbound lane is also blocking traffic.

An RV has rolled over and is blocking I-49 southbound lanes almost in the same area as the semi in the northbound lanes.

Fayetteville Fire says these two wrecks are not related. Expect major traffic delays in Fayetteville on I-49.

Stay with KNWA/KFTA as we continue to provide updates.