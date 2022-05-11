BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A press release announced Wednesday Senator John Boozman will deliver a keynote address to drug court graduates from the Benton County Drug Court in Bentonville.

The Court decided to hold a graduation ceremony in honor of National Drug Court Month, which will recognize over 130 individuals whose lives have been transformed by the treatment and support provided by the program. The ceremony will be held on Friday, May 13 at the Bentonville Church of Christ at 5:30 p.m.

“Research has proven drug courts reduce crime and substance use, break the cycle of recidivism and keep families together. Not only is that a great story to tell in the lives of the individuals who have been impacted, but also in saving our state vast amounts of resources. I’m proud to celebrate the success of Benton County’s Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court,” said Sen. Boozman.

The release emphasizes that drug courts and other treatment courts are considered the most effective strategy for reducing addiction, crime, and recidivism while saving taxpayer dollars.