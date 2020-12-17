Senate confirms former Fayetteville police chief as U.S. Marshal

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) announced their support of the Senate’s confirmation of Gregory Tabor to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Arkansas.

Tabor previously served as Chief of Police at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA). Prior to taking the job at XNA, he served for 34 years with the City of Fayetteville, Arkansas Police Department, beginning in 1985 until he retired as the Chief of Police in 2019.

He was also the Chairman of the Board for the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Tabor earned his Police Officer Certificate from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Senators Boozman and Cotton released a joint statement on Tabor’s confirmation, applauding the Senate’s confirmation.

“Greg Tabor will serve the people of Arkansas the same way that he served the citizens of Fayetteville—with honor and distinction. Greg has developed a wealth of experience through decades of law enforcement service that will enable him to excel in this new role,” the senators said. “His leadership skills and expertise will make him an asset to the U.S. Marshal Service. We congratulate Greg and look forward to working with him.”