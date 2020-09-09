Senator Tom Cotton on potential Supreme Court nominee list

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Earlier today, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) was named as a potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee by President Trump.

After the announcement, Senator Cotton released the following statement:

“I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence. I will always heed the call of service to our nation. The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law, which the Court does when it invents a right to an abortion, infringes on religious freedom, and erodes the Second Amendment.”

Incumbent Tom Cotton and Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are running in the general election for U.S. Senate Arkansas on November 3.