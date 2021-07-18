Sequoyah United Methodist Church to reinstate mask mandate at worship services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sequoyah United Methodist Church in Fayetteville says it is reinstating a mask mandate in all worship services.

The church posted the update on Facebook Saturday, July 17.

Church officials said this is because two people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending last week’s 11 a.m. service.

The church is also pausing all children’s activities, including the nursery and children’s church.

Sequoyah UMC said in a statement, “Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all our members and guests, especially the children under 12 who are unable to be vaccinated at this time.”

KNWA/Fox 24 reached out to the church for further comment multiple times Sunday, but did not hear back.

