BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A $2 million settlement has been reached between the estate of Barbara Doyle and The Brookfield at Highland Crossing, LLC and Brookfield Assisted Living, LLC, according to court documents.

74-year-old Barbara Doyle went missing from Brookfield Assisted Living in Bella Vista on August 12, 2021, after she was admitted earlier that day.

Doyle was found 13 days later in the woods off of Arkansas Highway 279.

The settlement was filed and approved in Benton County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 25.