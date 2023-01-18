JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.

ACTIS has now reported an accident on Interstate 49 just north of Johnson with possible injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on I-49 northbound at Exit 69 and is impacting the middle and inside lanes.

Multiple vehicles are said to be involved and emergency crews are on scene working to clear the wreckage.

Additional accidents are reported on I-49 northbound in Springdale at mile marker 72.4, and I-49 southbound at mile marker 92.9 north of Bentonville. Crews are on scene at both incidents.

