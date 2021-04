SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale’s Shaw Family Park is now open for visitors.

Located on the corner of West Downum Avenue and Ball Street, the 120 acre park is unlike other city parks as it has no fields for baseball or softball.

Instead, it boasts two playgrounds, an extreme fitness area, tennis courts, a dog park, and splash pad, which is the biggest in the city.

This weekend was a soft opening, but a grand opening is planned for Saturday, May 1.