Sheep Dog Impact Assistance collecting clothes and toys for victims of Kentucky tornado

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance announced Saturday that crews are planning on returning to Kentucky to supply kids and teens impacted by tornadoes with clothes and toys for Christmas.

New toys and clothes for infants through teens can be dropped off at the Sheep Dog office at 1200 W. Walnut St. Suite 2310 in Rogers.

Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

Organizers say that monetary donations, gas cards and gift cards are also appreciated.