ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deployed to Florida on Sunday to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that wrecked through the western side of the state.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, leaving the Sunshine State with significant damage.

Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, the CEO of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance says his team will be focusing on the heavy lifting.

“Our teams will be using chainsaws to clear debris, a lot of downed trees, tarp roofs,” said Nutt.

Nutt says the group’s mission is to provide impact assistance to devastated communities.

“It’s bad, I mean it’s either you have nothing or there’s damage, and so many areas I can’t even get into, either the roads are gone or debris is just covering everything,” said Nutt.

He says of course Sheep Dog wants to play a big external role but they can’t forget about the internal side too.

“We coined the phrase helping is healing and helping other help you heal,” said Nutt.

Nutt says if you want to get involved locally, all monetary donations can make a difference, for Sheep Dog and Florida residents.

To make a donation, click here.