Cats tend to be most active at dusk and dawn, but sleep up to 16 hours a day. Kittens are known to sleep even longer.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Bentonville Friday announced it will be waiving kitten adoption fees, this Sunday, July 10 in honor of National Kitten Day.

According to the shelter, fees will be waived from 12-4 p.m. All pets come fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped.