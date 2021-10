WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the escaped inmates from the LeFlore County Detention Center was arrested Saturday in Washington County, the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Jason Delao was arrested after escaping from the jail with his cellmate Jeremy Call.

Delao and Call managed to escape the jail by breaking through the wall of their cell.

Officials have not confirmed whether Call was with Delao when he was arrested.