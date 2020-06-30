Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old boy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Colby Ryan Derrick left an address on Hale Mountain Road at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, riding a purple mountain bike.

He was last seen wearing black tennis shoes and black shorts with a white stripe down the legs. Derrick was located in the past in Stilwell, Oklahoma, according to police.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Colby Derrick, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712 and ask for Detective Sears.