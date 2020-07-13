Sheriff’s office searching for missing 16-year-old boy

PRAIRE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Dustin Tuck left his home south of Prairie Grove on Sunday, July 12, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tuck is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 261 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored basketball shorts and a t-shirt.

Tuck left on foot but may have gotten a ride from a friend.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dustin Tuck, please call Detective Kevin Sears with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.