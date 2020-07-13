Sheriff’s office searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Northwest Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Dustin Tuck left his home south of Prairie Grove on Sunday, July 12, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tuck is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 261 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored basketball shorts and a t-shirt.

Tuck left on foot but may have gotten a ride from a friend.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dustin Tuck, please call Detective Kevin Sears with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers